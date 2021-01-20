-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

