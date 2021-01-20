-$0.18 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCMI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 596,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National CineMedia by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 68.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

