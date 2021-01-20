$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.49.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

