$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 40,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

