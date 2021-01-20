$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROV. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

