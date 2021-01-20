-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.31). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,189,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.52. 65,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,643. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.