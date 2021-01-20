$0.26 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 546,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,633. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

