$0.29 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,081. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,899 shares of company stock valued at $711,704. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 40,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

