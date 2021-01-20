-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million.

CPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

