-$0.31 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.56). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

GKOS stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $89.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

