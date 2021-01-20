-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CATB opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.