$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $37.78 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AAR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

