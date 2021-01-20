-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,773,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,575,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $50.93 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.