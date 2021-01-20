-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,773,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,575,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $50.93 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

