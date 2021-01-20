$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:KREF opened at $17.96 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

