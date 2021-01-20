-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 6,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

