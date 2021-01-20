$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.18. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 371,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,309. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

