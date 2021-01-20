$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.99. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 91,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

