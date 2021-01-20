$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 3,115,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

