$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.25. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

