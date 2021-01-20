1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock worth $2,549,694. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

