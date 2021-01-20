1,048 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $580.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $582.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.55 and a 200-day moving average of $395.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.