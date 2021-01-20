1,057 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $208.28. 59,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.