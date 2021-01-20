1,072 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,022,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

