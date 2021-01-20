10,907 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

