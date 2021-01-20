11,470 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PPD by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 231.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.