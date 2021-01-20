1,203 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. 926,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.86 and its 200-day moving average is $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

