12Ships Reaches Market Cap of $19.60 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.
12Ships Profile
TSHP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,963,080,057 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com. The Reddit community for 12Ships is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
12Ships Coin Trading
12Ships can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
