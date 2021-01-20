$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 34,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $1,093,379.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,623 shares of company stock valued at $27,664,474. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,772. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

