139,782 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.18.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

