15,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Cameco stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.