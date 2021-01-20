1,507 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 136.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

