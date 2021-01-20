1,512 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.04. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $235.04.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.