$158.12 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $158.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.81 million to $161.55 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $603.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.15 million to $606.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $647.32 million, with estimates ranging from $626.45 million to $663.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. 6,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,753. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

