$17.62 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $17.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $18.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 139,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 591,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,369. The company has a market cap of $391.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

