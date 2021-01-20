17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 48.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) was up 48.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 11,671,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 2,198,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

YQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

