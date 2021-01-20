1inch (1INCH) Price Up 42.8% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $131.34 million and approximately $113.83 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00050619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00254829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,567.78 or 0.95712023 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

