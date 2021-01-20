$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Cummins reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.36 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.34.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

