25,290 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

