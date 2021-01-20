2,597 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.52.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.67 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $186.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.