264,785 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 264,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,102,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

PANW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.05. The company had a trading volume of 942,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.