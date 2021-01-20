2,808 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Bought by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.87. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

