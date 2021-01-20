291,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Exor Investments UK LLP

Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned about 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 410,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

