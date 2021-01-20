29,589 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

