$299.42 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $299.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $273.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,710. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

