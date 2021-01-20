2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

TWOU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 1,042,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 96.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 2U by 388.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of 2U by 44.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

