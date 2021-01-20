2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of 2U by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of 2U by 16.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $989,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

