3,223 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Eversource Energy accounts for 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 13,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,314. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

