$326.57 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $326.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.01 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.51 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $471.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

