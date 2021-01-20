3,481 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,726,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Paychex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Paychex by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold a total of 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

