3,616 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Cintas accounts for about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $2,030,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 24.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cintas by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $322.04 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

